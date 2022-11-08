Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,663.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,663.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,606,953 shares of company stock worth $67,039,303. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Flywire by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

