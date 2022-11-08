FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 360.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $101,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.09.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

