Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FWP opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Forward Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.