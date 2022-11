Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FFHL opened at $7.04 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

