Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $24,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

Insider Activity

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $9,586,382. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $319.68 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $341.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.08 and its 200-day moving average is $274.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.