General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $251.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.65 and its 200 day moving average is $228.00. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

