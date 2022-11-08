Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Genius Sports has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Genius Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.54. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on GENI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 122.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Genius Sports by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

