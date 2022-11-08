GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.31. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

