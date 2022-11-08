Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $81,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,442,176 shares of company stock valued at $12,186,720. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

