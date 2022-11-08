Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

In other news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $15,427,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Recommended Stories

