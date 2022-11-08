Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $306.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

