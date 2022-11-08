Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.61. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.