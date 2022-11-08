Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.72 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $721.40 million, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile



Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

