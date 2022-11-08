Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,587.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,018.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $220,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,560 shares of company stock worth $11,126,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

