Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

