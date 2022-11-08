Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $83,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

