Hancock Whitney Corp Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kadant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kadant Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

