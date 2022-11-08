Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 312 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Hibbett by 143.7% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 223,494 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hibbett during the second quarter valued at $4,979,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 171,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Price Performance

HIBB opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HIBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hibbett Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.