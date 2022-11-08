Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.