HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 47.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

