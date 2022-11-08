Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

HRTG opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 229,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 100,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

