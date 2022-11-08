Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $229.30 on Monday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

