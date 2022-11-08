Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $236.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Hershey stock opened at $229.30 on Monday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $241.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

