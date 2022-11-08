Home Point Capital (HMPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Home Point Capital to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.22). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million. On average, analysts expect Home Point Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $220.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

