Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

NYSE:HWM opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

