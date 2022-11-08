Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 9,337.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 262,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 3,122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 701,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 679,300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

