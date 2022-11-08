Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 848 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

MSCI Trading Up 0.3 %

MSCI Announces Dividend

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $462.19 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

