Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $210.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.63.
Illumina Trading Down 3.2 %
Illumina stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
