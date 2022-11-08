Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $210.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.63.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 3.2 %

Illumina stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.62.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.