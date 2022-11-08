Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 19.2 %

IMH stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

