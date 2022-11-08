Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 19.2 %

IMH stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.