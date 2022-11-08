Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of III opened at $5.04 on Monday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $240.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,632 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

