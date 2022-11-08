Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.62.

Insulet stock opened at $303.39 on Friday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.66. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.13 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,481. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

