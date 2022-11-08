Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.62.

Insulet stock opened at $303.39 on Friday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.66.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

