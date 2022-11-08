Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.28.
Shares of NTLA opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $143.92.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
