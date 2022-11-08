Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.28.

Shares of NTLA opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $143.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

