International General Insurance (IGIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 3.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

