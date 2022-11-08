International General Insurance (IGIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 3.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

(Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

