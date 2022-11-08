Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,342,076. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $242.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

