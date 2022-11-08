iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $158.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

