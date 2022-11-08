IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.33% of IZEA Worldwide worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.