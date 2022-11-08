Janus International Group (JBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Janus International Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Janus International Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. On average, analysts expect Janus International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Janus International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JBI opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

JBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 357.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 888,580 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $6,901,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 482.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 571,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

