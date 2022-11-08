JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $797.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $582,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

