Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $33.44 million during the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 1.1 %

JRSH stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

