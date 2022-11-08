KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE KAR opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.51. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

