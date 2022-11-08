Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 373,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

