Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

KPTI opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $411.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 151,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 1,662,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 347,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

