Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $24,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,353 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,455.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $60,806,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.3 %

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

KDP opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and have sold 822,300 shares valued at $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

