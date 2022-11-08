Keybank National Association OH Acquires 12,438 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.