Keybank National Association OH Buys 71 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,476,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.19.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $606.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.