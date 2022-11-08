Keybank National Association OH Has $1.72 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

