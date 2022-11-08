Keybank National Association OH Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $807,876. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average is $180.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

