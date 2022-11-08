Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,018,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,269 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,849,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

