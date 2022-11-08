Keybank National Association OH Purchases 52 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.16.

KLAC stock opened at $337.17 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.87 and a 200 day moving average of $333.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

